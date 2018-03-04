Chinese national arrested smuggling foreign currency

A Chinese, male bound to Bangkok was intercepted at Bandaranaike International Airport by the AASL security officials today (04) with undeclared foreign currency.

The suspect a 48 –year –old was bound to Bangkok on TG 308 at 0130hrs.

The AASL Security officials recovered US Dollars equivalent to Sri Lankan Rs. 7,860,000 along with the suspect which were later handed over to Custom Officials.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Customs.