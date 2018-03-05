Mahapola scholarship is not pruned, UGC assures

- NEWS.LK

The University Grants Commission (UGC) assures that no eligible student will be denied the Mahapola or other scholarship grants.

UGC chairman Professor Mohan De Silva in a statement released said that the payments have not been curtailed for any student who has fulfilled the qualifications required for the Mahapola scholarship or student aid.

The statement said that the student aid advances have already been paid to all the students recruited to the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and the University of Moratuwa for the 2016/2017 academic year.

The University Grants Commission has already allocated funds for the payment of Mahapola scholarship and student grants to the students of all faculties which have commenced studies in January 2018 and, accordingly, the universities have taken steps to make relevant payments in March.

For the students at universities who have not commenced their studies yet for the 2018 academic year, but are due to commence their studies in future, steps have been taken to pay advances within one month from the commencement of studies.

For the new students (2016/2017 academic year) who will be eligible to receive the Mahapola Scholarship, the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund has taken measures to provide the funds to the universities in March.

All universities have been provided with the required funds for future payments of Mahapola Scholarship to all the students who are already receiving the scholarship grants