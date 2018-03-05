The suspect arrested yesterday over the killing of the 10 year old boy at Iranawila in Chilaw has been remanded until March 08 by the Chilaw magistrate.

The chief suspect, 52-year old Jude Fonseka, was arrested at Nayaru fishing village in Mullaitivu on Sunday (04). He had reportedly confessed to the murder.

The suspect was produced before the Chilaw magistrate today (5).

Susith Nirmal, 10, a resident of Samidugama in Iranawila, was reported missing on Sunday (25).

Following a search carried out by the villagers, the naked body of the boy was found on February 27 inside a jungle in Iranawila.

The autopsy revealed that the child had been sexually assaulted and the cause of death was listed as blunt force to the head, reports said.

The CCTV camera of a shop in Iranawila had recorded footage of the boy being accompanied by a certain unidentified individual on the day of his disappearance.