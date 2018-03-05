President orders impartial probe into Digana incidents

President Maithripala Sirisena had directed the police and security sections to carry out an unbiased and independent investigation into the incidents at Digana, Kandy today (5).

He has also instructed the police and security forces to ensure the safety of every individual in those areas, the President’s Media Division said.

The President has further instructed the security sections to proceed responsibly with all parties in order to prevent situations which could arise in the future and also to take every necessary measure to maintain peace in the area.

Earlier today, the Police fired tear gas to disperse an unruly crowd after a tense situation at the Digana Town, Kandy.

According to reports, clashes had broken out between two groups in the area leading to unrest.

Police curfew has been imposed within the Kandy Administrative District until 6.00am tomorrow (6). All government schools within the administrative district will also be closed tomorrow.