All school in Kandy administrative district closed tomorrow

All government schools within the Kandy administrative district will be closed tomorrow (March 6), Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said.

Police curfew has been imposed within the Kandy Administrative District until 6.00am tomorrow (6).

Earlier today, the Police fired tear gas to disperse an unruly crowd after a tense situation at the Digana Town, Kandy.

According to reports, clashes had broken out between two groups in the area leading to unrest.