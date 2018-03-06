Police curfew lifted in Kandy

The police curfew which was imposed in the Kandy administrative district has been lifted.

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the police curfew was lifted at 6.00am this morning.

The curfew was imposed within the district from 3.00pm yesterday due to the unrest in the Teldeniya and Digana areas.

However, the police spokesman said that security has been tightened in the area and that the situation has been brought under control with calmness presently prevailing in the areas.

He said that the special security arraignments put in place in the areas will continue and that the Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed to maintain the peace.

The Ministry of Education decided to close all schools in the Kandy administrative district today (6) in the wake of yesterday’s unrest.

Police said that the tense situation reported in Digana, Kandy during yesterday was the result of a dispute between two groups on Saturday escalating and that so far 24 individuals have been arrested in connection.

Meanwhile a statement was issued by the Department of Government Information with regard to the violent incidents in Digana, Kandy.

“A police curfew was imposed in the Kandy District until Tuesday 6th March morning. The Police put on alert to ensure that the enforcement of the law proceeds without hindrance and the situation does not spiral into an inter-communal conflagration.”

“The Government appeals to all parties and especially the general public to act with responsibility and remain calm. The suspects have been arrested and the law will take its course,” the Director General of Government Information said.

