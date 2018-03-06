Lankan arrested with marijuana in Kuwait

-

A Sri Lankan expatriate was arrested in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in Kuwait City for the possession of 20 sachets of marijuana.

According to security sources, Farwaniya securitymen were patrolling Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area when they suspected an Asian expatriate, stopped him and checked him to find the marijuana in his possession.

He was arrested and referred with the confiscated drug to the Drugs Control General Department.

Meanwhile, Farwaniya securitymen arrested a Kuwaiti citizen in possession of a sachet of heroin in Farwaniya area.

He was referred with the heroin to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.

Source: Arab Times

-Agencies