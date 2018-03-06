Lankan arrested with marijuana in Kuwait

Lankan arrested with marijuana in Kuwait

March 6, 2018   08:28 am

-

A Sri Lankan expatriate was arrested in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in Kuwait City for the possession of 20 sachets of marijuana. 

According to security sources, Farwaniya securitymen were patrolling Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area when they suspected an Asian expatriate, stopped him and checked him to find the marijuana in his possession. 

He was arrested and referred with the confiscated drug to the Drugs Control General Department. 

Meanwhile, Farwaniya securitymen arrested a Kuwaiti citizen in possession of a sachet of heroin in Farwaniya area. 

He was referred with the heroin to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.

Source: Arab Times 

-Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories