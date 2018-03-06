UPFA still undecided on alliances for LG bodies

The United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has still not reached a final decision with regard to joining with another party to form working governments in Local Government institutions.

UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera said that they are prepared to form alliances with political parties which would allow them increased opportunity.

He made this observation in response to questions from reporters regarding establishing power in hung LG bodies.

Meanwhile State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardane said that UPFA members will be nominated to Local Government institutions based on several criteria.