Two women dead, child among critical in car-tipper collision



Two women were killed while another two persons including a two-year-old girl are in critical condition following a head-on collision involving a car and a tipper truck at Ahangama on the Galle-Matara main road.

Police said that a car traveling towards Galle had collided head-on with a tipper truck traveling towards Matara at around 5.40am this morning at Welhengoda, Ahangama.

Four persons of the same family including a male, two women and a little girl were rushed to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in critical condition following the incident.

However, the two women - a 58-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter, had succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

The driver and passengers of the car are residents of Halegoda in Angunakolapelessa.

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested in connection with the incident while Ahangama Police are conducting further investigations.