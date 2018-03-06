24 arrested in Teldeniya and Digana remanded

The 24 suspects arrested yesterday for unruly behavior in Teldeniya and Digana have been remanded until March 19.

The suspects were produced at the Teldeniya magistrate’s Court today (6).

Police said that the tense situation reported in Digana, Kandy during yesterday was the result of a dispute between two groups on Saturday escalating and that so far 24 individuals have been arrested in connection.

Police curfew was imposed in the Kandy administrative district from 3.00pm yesterday due to the unrest and was lifted at 6.00am this morning.

However, police curfew has been imposed once again in Teldeniya and Pallekele police divisions until further notice.