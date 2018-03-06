24 arrested in Teldeniya and Digana remanded

24 arrested in Teldeniya and Digana remanded

March 6, 2018   11:35 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The 24 suspects arrested yesterday for unruly behavior in Teldeniya and Digana have been remanded until March 19.

The suspects were produced at the Teldeniya magistrate’s Court today (6). 

Police said that the tense situation reported in Digana, Kandy during yesterday was the result of a dispute between two groups on Saturday escalating and that so far 24 individuals have been arrested in connection. 

Police curfew was imposed in the Kandy administrative district from 3.00pm yesterday due to the unrest and was lifted at 6.00am this morning.

However, police curfew has been imposed once again in Teldeniya and Pallekele police divisions until further notice. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories