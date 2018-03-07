IGP dispatches CID team to Digana

IGP dispatches CID team to Digana

March 6, 2018   12:05 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara dispatched a team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to the Digana area in the Teldeniya police division to carry out investigations this morning, the Police Spokesman said. 

 

President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday ordered the police to conduct an immediate impartial probe after violent mobs clashed in Kandy. 

 

The government said in a statement that police were put on alert to prevent the violence from spreading and asked the people to “act with responsibility and remain calm”. 

 

Police said that 24 suspects have been arrested and remanded for unruly behavior in Teldeniya and Digana yesterday. 

 

Police fired tear gas on Monday and later imposed a curfew in the evening in a bid to quell mob attacks in the Digana area in Kandy following a tense situation that erupted in the general area of Teldeniya Police Division.

 

Reports said that a clash between two groups that caused death to one of them had sparked off this tense situation on the day of the funeral of the victim.

Meanwhile, a Police curfew has been imposed in the Pallekele and Teldeniya police divisions until further notice. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories