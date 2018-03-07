Heavy traffic at Ward Place due to protest near UGC

Heavy traffic reported at Ward Place in Colombo due to protest by university non-academic staff in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that traffic movement has been restricted to one lane in the road opposite the UGC due to hundreds of protesters lining up along the street and that this has resulted in severe traffic congestion in the area.

University non-academic staff, who are currently on strike, are staging the protest demanding the payment of their Monthly Compensatory Allowance (MCA).