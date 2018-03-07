Heavy traffic at Ward Place due to protest near UGC

Heavy traffic at Ward Place due to protest near UGC

March 6, 2018   12:42 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Heavy traffic reported at Ward Place in Colombo due to protest by university non-academic staff in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that traffic movement has been restricted to one lane in the road opposite the UGC due to hundreds of protesters lining up along the street and that this has resulted in severe traffic congestion in the area. 

University non-academic staff, who are currently on strike, are staging the protest demanding the payment of their Monthly Compensatory Allowance (MCA).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories