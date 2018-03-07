Joint Opposition postpone Nugegoda rally

The Joint Opposition has decided to postpone its Nugegoda rally tomorrow (7) due to the current situation and the funeral of Ven. Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thero.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had organised a rally and public meeting in Nugegoda tomorrow to celebrate the victory of the party at the recent local government election.

The cremation ceremony of Venerable Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thero, Chief Incumbent of the Sambodhi Viharaya and founder of The Buddhist TV channel, is to be held on Thursday (March 08) at Independence Square, under State patronage.