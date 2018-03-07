State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka

President Maithripala Sirisena promulgated a State Emergency a short while ago to redress the unsatisfactory security situation prevailing in certain parts of the country, the President’s Media Division said.

“The Police and Armed Forces have been suitably empowered to deal with criminal elements in the society and urgently restore normalcy,” the PMD said.

In accordance with the Public Security Ordinance (Part II), the President has declared a state of limited emergency for a period of one week.

The following reasons were cited for declaration of emergency:

1. The acts of violence and criminal activities taken place in the last two weeks.

2. The deaths and distraction of properties as a result of those violent acts.

3. The resulted religious disharmony and unrest due to those acts

4. Attacks of properties, religious places and transport vehicles causing damages, and

5. Continuation of these criminal acts unabated.

“Some of these acts have taken place in a violent atmosphere, while some others were by organized groups.”

In order to control this situation, it became necessary to impose limited emergency under the Public Security Act (Part II) as an essential step, the statement said.

Hence, the government has decided to impose limited emergency for a limited period of one week under the Public Security Act (Part II) to reestablish the secure atmosphere, restore normalcy in public activities, maintain essential supplies and services and maintain peace.

Under the regulations that come to effect with the declaration of state of emergency, the police and tri services have been empowered with required legal powers to deal with the situation.

The President has instructed the police and security forces to deal quickly and impartially against any person who attempts to cause criminal acts or infuse religious unrest irrespective of the religious or ethnic identity or party alliance.

The President has given special instructions to police and tri forces to use the emergency regulations appropriately and legally for the welfare of the people and ensure that public is least inconvenienced and the human rights are not violated.

During the special Cabinet meeting held today (6), the Government decided to declare a State of Emergency in the country for a period of 10 days.

Speaking to reporters after discussion, Minister S.B. Dissanayake stated that in the wake of the unrest in the Digana and Teldeniya areas in Kandy yesterday (5), certain accusations have been made that the law was not properly implemented and therefore the President decided to declare a state of emergency.

He stated that while the President has the authority to declare a state of emergency for a period of 10 days, the approval of the Parliament is necessary if that period is to be extended further.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking in Parliament today (6), said that the government is taking all possible measures to protect the people especially the Muslims.

He stated that they are also inquiring into where there has been ‘lapses’.

Police fired tear gas on Monday and later imposed a curfew in the evening in the Kandy district in a bid to quell mob attacks in the Digana area following a tense situation that erupted in the general area of Teldeniya Police Division.

Reports said that a clash between two groups that caused death to one of them had sparked off this tense situation on the day of the funeral of the victim.

Meanwhile, a Police curfew has been imposed in the Pallekele and Teldeniya police divisions until further notice.