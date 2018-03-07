PM urges public to not fall prey to traitors

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today urged all the people in the country to act with patience, intelligence and sensibly without falling prey to the traitorous individuals who are aiming to fulfill their objectives through racism.

He made this request while briefing the Parliament today (6) regarding the recent tense situation in Digana and the acts of violence in Ampara before that.

“As a government we strongly condemn all these acts of racism and violence. As a responsible government we cannot condone these unlawful and violent acts. As a country which has suffered from 30 years of war, we all know the value of peace, unity and freedom.”

He said it is apparent that certain sections that are greedy for power are attempting various methods and various acts of sabotage to disrupt normal life. “Espousing racism is there only trump. Their only objective is to capture power at least by creating terror within the country and disrupting the day-to-day life of the people.”

He said that it is clearly visible that organized attempts are being made to spread false and misleading information promoting hate among races, especially spreading distorted facts through social media.

Expressing the government’s regret with regard to the damages caused to Muslim places of worship, the PM stressed that the government will not hesitate to take strict legal action against these “organized and disrupting acts.”

The Prime Minister also said that the government is taking all possible measures to protect the people especially the Muslims. He stated that they are also inquiring into where there has been ‘lapses’.