Obstructing reconciliation punishable by life in prison - Police

President Maithripala Sirisena has promulgated a state of emergency for a limited period of one week by bringing into force section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance, the Police Spokesman said.

Speaking at a press briefing today (6), SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that under the prevailing situation in the country, steps are being taken to arrest people who are trying to create disharmony among communities by engaging in violence, looting, causing property damages, injuries and sexual assault.

He also stated that the law will be strictly implemented on whose who deliver speeches, lectures, publish documents and engage in illegal activities through social media, on matters based on the circumstances in the country.

He said that there are two ways of arresting individuals for this crime and that it is punishable by life in prison or 20 years in prison. The spokesman also said that those arrested on this charge are granted bail only under special condition.

He warned that anyone who attempts to create fear, panic using social media or obstructs reconciliation will be arrested.

Regulations enacted by the promulgation of the state of emergency provides the Police and Tri-Forces with powers to bring the prevailing situation under control.

The President has instructed the Police to impartially, comprehensively and promptly deal with those engaged in criminal activities and those causing or attempting to cause ethnic and religious tensions, irrespective of their ethnic or religious identities and political affiliations.



The President has given special instructions the Police and the tri-forces to take action in terms of these regulations, in a lawful manner in good faith while ensuring minimum disturbance to the life and well-being of people, in conformity with Fundamental Human Rights of people.