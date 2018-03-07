US calls for quick action against perpetrators, end to Emergency

-



The US Embassy in Colombo has called on the Government of Sri Lanka to act quickly against perpetrators of sectarian violence, protect religious minorities and their places of worship, and swiftly conclude the State of Emergency.

President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday decided to declare a week-long state of Emergency to rein in the spread of communal violence, a day after clashes broke out in the district of Kandy, which resulted in the death of two persons and left several mosques and houses damaged.

“Rule of law, human rights, and equality are essential for peaceful coexistence,” the US Embassy said issuing a statement.

“It is important that the Government of Sri Lanka act quickly against perpetrators of sectarian violence, protect religious minorities and their places of worship, and conclude the State of Emergency swiftly, while protecting human rights and basic freedoms for all.”