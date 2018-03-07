Police curfew in Kandy administrative district re-imposed

March 7, 2018   10:53 am

By Manushi Silva

A Police curfew has been imposed in Kandy Administrative District with immediate effect until further notice, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The Police curfew which was re- imposed within the Kandy administrative district from 8 pm yesterday (06), due to the unrest in the Teldeniya and Digana areas, was lifted at 6.00am this morning, the Police spokesman said.

However, the Tri-forces and Police have been deployed for the security of the residents, according to Police Media Unit.

Meanwhile seven persons have been arrested last night over violent behavior in Menikhinna area by the security forces.

Law will be strictly enacted against the suspects, the police said.

 

