UN political chief to visit Sri Lanka

UN political chief to visit Sri Lanka

March 7, 2018   11:12 am

- AFP

UN political chief Jeffrey Feltman will visit Sri Lanka this week, the UN spokesman said Tuesday, after anti-Muslim riots prompted the government to declare a state of emergency.

Feltman, the UN under-secretary-general for political affairs, will arrive Friday for three days of talks with Sri Lankan leaders and is expected to visit Kandy where two people were killed in the violence.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the visit was planned before the state of emergency was imposed.

“We are obviously concerned over reports of the ongoing communal violence and we welcome the government’s commitment to addressing the tensions and achieve reconciliation,” he said.

“We urge all Sri Lankans to resolve their difference through dialogue.”

The government said it was imposing the state of emergency after police failed to curb violence in Kandy, where mobs burned mosques, homes and businesses belonging to Muslims.

Source: AFP

-Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories