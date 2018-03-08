UN condemns incidents of communal violence in Sri Lanka

-

The United Nations in Sri Lanka today expressed concern about the recent incidents of communal violence in the country and condemned the acts in the strongest possible terms.

The UN urged Sri Lankan authorities to take immediate action against perpetrators and to ensure that appropriate measures are swiftly taken to restore normalcy in affected areas.

“The United Nations also urges authorities, and all citizens to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, human rights are protected, and security and safety is ensured for all,” a statement by the UN Office in Colombo said.

Meanwhile the UN political chief Jeffrey Feltman is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka this week.

Feltman, the UN under-secretary-general for political affairs, will arrive Friday for three days of talks with Sri Lankan leaders and is expected to visit Kandy, the latest region to be plagued by religious and ethnic conflict.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the visit was planned before the state of emergency was imposed.

“We are obviously concerned over reports of the ongoing communal violence and we welcome the government’s commitment to addressing the tensions and achieve reconciliation,” he said.

“We urge all Sri Lankans to resolve their difference through dialogue.”

-Agencies