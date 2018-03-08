Public requested to remain at home during curfew

The Government requests all people in the Kandy administrative district to remain at their homes during the police curfew which has been imposed in the area, the Director General of Government Information Attorney-at-Law Sudarshana Gunawardhana said.

Issuing a statement, he had also said that to make statements or release publications intended to incite violence and/or engage in hate speech amounts to criminal conduct according to the laws of Sri Lanka and according to Section 3 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Act.

The Director General said that therefore all citizens, and especially media institutions, should ensure that they do not themselves incite violence or engage in hate speech in contravention of the laws of Sri Lanka, and that they do not publish such statements calculated to incite violence as aforesaid.