24-hour curfew imposed in Kandy administrative district

March 7, 2018   04:59 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Under emergency regulations, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered a curfew to be imposed within the Kandy administrative district from 4.00pm today to 4.00pm tomorrow (8).

Accordingly, it is prohibited for the general public to remain in any public place during the time period in which the curfew prevails including public streets, railway lines, parks and recreation places.

This excludes government servants, police officers and tri forces.

Previously only Police curfew was imposed in the Kandy Administrative District this morning until further notice.

The Police curfew which was re- imposed within the Kandy administrative district from 8 pm yesterday (06), due to the unrest in the Teldeniya and Digana areas, was lifted at 6.00am this morning.

The Government has requested people in the Kandy administrative district to remain at their homes during the curfew which has been imposed in the area.

However, it is compulsory for those who wish to remain in any public place to obtain a curfew pass from OICs from respective police stations.

 

