Ready to help govt with current situation - MR

March 8, 2018   09:21 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that they are prepared to support the government to control the problematic situation currently prevailing in the country and restore normalcy.

He made these comments during a press conference held at his residence in Colombo last evening (7), flanked by several MPs of the Joint Opposition.

Rajapaksa stated that everyone should work together in the time of need in order to ensure peace in the country. 

