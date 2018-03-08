Curfew in Kandy administrative district to be lifted

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered to lift the curfew imposed from yesterday in the Kandy administrative district at 10.00am today (8), the Police Spokesman said.

In accordance with the people’s request to remove the curfew for a short period to attend their essential activities including purchasing of food and other items, President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to remove the curfew from 10 a.m. and re-impose at 6 p.m. in the Kandy District, the Department of Government Information announced today.

According to the press released issued by the Director General of Government Information Attorney-at-Law Sudarshana Gunawardhana, the President Secretary Austin Fernando has instructed to Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara in this regard.

Meanwhile, the government requests the people to use of this grace time period given on humanitarian ground in responsible manner.

Under emergency regulations, the IGP ordered a 24-hour curfew to be imposed within the Kandy administrative district from 4.00pm yesterday to 4.00pm today (8).

However, he has now ordered that the curfew be lifted at 10.00am.