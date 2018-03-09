Zeid alarmed by recurring violence against minorities in Sri Lanka

-

U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said he was alarmed by recurring episodes of violence against ethnic and religious minorities in Sri Lanka and wanted accountability.

“There should be no impunity, either for the incitement that led to the attacks, or the attacks themselves,” he said in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein made the following statement during the Annual Report and Oral Update by the High Commissioner on the activities of his Office and recent human rights developments at the 37th session of the Human Rights Council on Wednesday (7):

“In Sri Lanka, I am very alarmed by recurring and continuing episodes of mob violence targeting ethnic and religious minorities, particularly Muslims, including most recently in Ampara and in several locations in the Kandy district, leading to the declaration of a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days.”

“There should be no impunity, either for the incitement that led to the attacks, or the attacks themselves. I have repeatedly urged the Government to advance its implementation of the transitional justice agenda.”

“I regret the absence of meaningful progress. It is urgent for the sake of the victims that progress be made on accountability and transitional justice. In the absence of such progress I would encourage Member States to explore the use of universal jurisdiction. The Council will be fully briefed on 21 March.”