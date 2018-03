A foreign tourist has drowned while bathing in the sea off Ahungalla.

Police said that a 76-year-old man form England was reported missing after he had gone to bathe in the sea at the Ahungalla Beach last evening.

Following a search carried out by Ahungalla Police, his body was recovered yesterday (7) and has currently been placed at the Elpitiya Hospital.

The postmortem is to be carried out today.