Police identify severed head found in Keselwatta

March 8, 2018   12:48 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The severed head found in the Keselwatta area yesterday has been identified as Pandithage Shantha Kumara alias ‘Kosmalli’, a resident of Mulleriyawa.

A severed head was found yesterday morning inside a bag at Bandaranayake Mawatha in the Keselwatta police area.

Following investigations carried out by Keselwatte Police and the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), it was uncovered that the individual had been murdered as a result of a clash between two rival organized criminal factions. 

It has also been uncovered that the deceased, also known as Kosmalli, was allegedly involved in a murder which had taken place in Keselwatta on February 16.

Police said that further investigations are being carried out regarding the incident. 

