EU calls for swift justice against perpetrators of hate crimes

March 8, 2018   01:04 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The European Union (EU) today called for the perpetrators of hate crimes in Sri Lanka to be swiftly brought to justice and make every effort to promote understanding and harmony between communities.

“The recent attacks on communities are very worrying,” a joint statement issued by EU Ambassadors in Sri Lanka said. 

“It is important that the Government and the security forces take urgent action against hate crimes and ensure that the perpetrators of such actions are swiftly brought to justice.” 

The statement said that it is vital that all political leaders, religious and other community leaders condemn violence and make every effort to promote understanding and harmony between communities. 

The EU said it trusts that any actions taken under the State of Emergency will be proportionate and respect constitutional rights and freedoms.

