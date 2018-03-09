12-hour curfew to be imposed in Kandy

A curfew will be imposed in the Kandy administrative district from 6.00pm today to 6.00am tomorrow (9), the Police Spokesman said.

Under emergency regulations, the IGP had ordered a 24-hour curfew to be imposed within the Kandy administrative district from 4.00pm yesterday.

However, due to the people’s request to remove the curfew for a short period to attend to their essential activities including purchasing of food and other items, President Maithripala Sirisena had decided to remove the curfew from 10 a.m. and re-impose at 6 p.m. in the Kandy District.

The government had requested the people to use this grace time period given on humanitarian ground in a responsible manner.