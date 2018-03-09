Main suspect in Kandy incident arrested

The main suspect accused of instigating the incidents in Kandy has been arrested this morning along with 9 other suspects.

The main suspect, who has been identified as Amith Jeewan Weerasinghe, and the other suspects, who have been accused of instigating violence in Kandy through social media were arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) following a special operation.

The arrests were reportedly made in Digana and Poojapitiya areas.

Meanwhile a total of 71 suspects have been arrested so far from Sunday (9) to 6.00am today in connection with the various clashes which had broken out, the police spokesman said.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Colombo today (8), SP Ruwan Gunasekara added that during the same time period 45 incidents of damages caused to houses and businesses have been reported while 4 places of religious worship have also been damaged.

Meanwhile 11 persons have been injured due to an incident in the Pujapitiya police area yesterday (7).

The police spokesman said that two persons have died so far since the violence broke out.

He also said that 4 individuals have been arrested by Kandy Police for violating the curfew imposed within the Kandy administrative district.