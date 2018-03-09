Person dies after getting stuck in elevator at Gampaha Hospital

One person has reportedly died following an accident after getting stuck inside an elevator due to a power outage at the Gampaha District General Hospital.

Ada Derana reporter said that a sudden power outage had occurred at the hospital at around 2.00pm today (8) and as a result of this the elevator was stuck between the 5th and 4th floors.

Among the people stuck inside the elevator at the time of the incident included a man, his and child, another woman and a hospital employee.

The hospital employee had managed to open a door of the elevator and climbed out to the 5th floor while later the two women and the child were taken out.

However, when the employee attempted to help the other male out of the elevator, he had attempted to exit by himself causing him to fall out. He had died on the spot.

The deceased was reportedly on his way home with his wife and child after getting medicine for his child, when they had faced this unfortunate incident.

Gampaha Police is investigating the incident.