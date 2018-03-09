Fonseka slams appointment of new Law and Order Minister

Minister of Regional Development Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has strongly condemned the decision to appoint Ranjith Padduma Bandara as the country’s new Minister of Law and Order.

Speaking to reporters after visiting religious places in the Hunupitiya area today (8), the former Army Commander said that fellow UNP minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara is a good friend and that the latter was not even aware he was to be given the ministerial portfolio when he was summoned to the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

Fonseka stated that everyone who cares for the security of the country do not agree with this decision.

The minister said that he does not accept the decision of those responsible with regard to the appointment and that even the country does not accept it.

He claimed that the tense situation in Kandy was the result of a lack of right leadership at the right place and that had he been there it never would have happened as he posses experience in creating peace.

When asked as to whether he is disappointed by this decision and if he mulls leaving the government, Fonseka said that although minor incidents may hurt feelings, they are ready to move forward stronger as a government and that he will always take the rights decision when necessary.