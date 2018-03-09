One dead, two injured in shooting at Kotahena

March 8, 2018   08:49 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

One person died while another two were wounded following a shooting incident at Kotahena in Colombo.

The Colombo National Hospital confirmed that three persons were admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds and that one of them was in critical condition.

However, the individual in critical condition, a 28-year-old youth from Hettiyawatta, has succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment. 

Police suspect that the shooting is underworld related.  

