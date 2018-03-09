Curfew lifted in Kandy administrative district

Curfew lifted in Kandy administrative district

March 9, 2018   08:22 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The curfew imposed in the Kandy administrative district has been lifted. 

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the curfew imposed from 6.00pm yesterday was lifted at 6.00am today (9).

Curfews were imposed within the district on several occasions in the past couple of days due to the tense situation which had prevailed in Kandy since Sunday (4).

Police said that a peaceful atmosphere currently exists in the Kandy district and that the area is fast returning to normalcy. 

However, security has been beefed up with 3,000 police officers, 2,500 army personnel and 600 navy personnel among those deployed to maintain the peace in the area. 

So far 81 persons have been arrested violent behavior, violating the curfew and involvement in clashes. 

Police said 45 houses and businesses were damaged, 4 places of religious worship and 11 vehicles were also damaged following the violence which broke out since Sunday. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories