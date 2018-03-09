Showery weather conditions to enhance from today

-

The Department of Meteorology says that due to the wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to enhance over the island from today (9), particularly in the southern half of the island.

Cloudy skies can be expected in southern half of the island while fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40-45 kmph) can be expected in northern half of the island, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Uva and southern provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Kurunegala district, the Met Department said.

Heavy falls (about 100 mm) can be expected at some places in particularly Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Galle, Mathara and Kaluthara districts.

Sea Area

Due to the active cloudiness in the southern and South-eastern sea areas, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Vakarai via Hambantota and Batticaloa is high.

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Vakarai via Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Showers or thunder showers may occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Puttalam via Colombo.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction and wind speed will be 25-35kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam.

The department warned that temporarily very strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.