Compensation for victims soon - PM

- DGI

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said action will be taken to pay compensation to the victims affected by the unrest in several areas in the Kandy district.

He added that compensation will paid and completed soon. The Prime Minister also called up each and every citizen of the country to live in peace and harmony while maintaining law and order.

Making a special statement over the situation in the Kandy district, the Premier added that deciteful messages being shared on social media had led to the spread the unrest in the district.

“It seems that communal messages being shared on social media have led to the spread of riots and the government decided to block social media networks temporarily to contain this situation”, he said.

The Prime Minister added that police is now questioning a number of individuals who were involved in spreading hatred and violence on social media.

The Public Administration Minister was appointed as the Minister of Law and Order by President Maithripala Sirisena upon my recommendation and he is taking every effort to maintain law and order in the country.

He said that he had an extensive discussion about the current situation with the new Law and Order Minister, Ministry Secretary and Chief of Defense Staff and instructed them to take further steps to ensure peace in the area.

Necessary instructions have already been issued to the relevant officials to continue the supply of essential commodities to the Kandy district unabated. He said that these acts of violence perpetrated by a few saboteurs have caused immeasurable damage to the society and the economy of the country. “These incidents of violence put the country into disrepute”, the PM said.

The Premier added that the people who faced untold hardships due to 30 years protracted conflict in the country want to live in peace and harmony.”It is our responsibility to ensure the protection of lives and properties of each and every citizens of the country”, he said.