320 field officers to be recruited to Mahaweli Development and environment Ministry
March 9, 2018 10:02 am
Mahaweli Development and environment Deputy Minister Anuradha Jayarathne said steps have been taken to recruit 320 field officers to the Ministry to fill the shortage of field officers.
The recruitment examination has already been held and the recruitments will be made soon ,the Deputy minister said.
Jayarathne made this statement in answer to a question raised by parliamentarian Buddhika Pathirana at the parliament yesterday (08).