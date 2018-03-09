320 field officers to be recruited to Mahaweli Development and environment Ministry

320 field officers to be recruited to Mahaweli Development and environment Ministry

March 9, 2018   10:02 am

By Manushi Silva

Mahaweli Development and environment Deputy Minister Anuradha Jayarathne said steps have been taken to recruit 320 field officers to the Ministry to fill the shortage of field officers.

The recruitment examination has already been held and the recruitments will be made soon ,the Deputy minister said. 

Jayarathne made this statement in answer to a question raised by parliamentarian Buddhika Pathirana at the parliament yesterday (08).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories