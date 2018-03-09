Sri Lankan migrants scalp man and cut off his arm in Paris restaurant

-

In what has been described as a dispute between rival Sri Lankan migrants, two men attacked another with a machete, scalping him and cutting off his arm in a Paris restaurant.

The attack occurred on Monday evening at a restaurant in the 10th Arrondissement of the city not far from the heavily migrant populated area of La Chapelle in northern Paris, broadcaster RTL reports.

Two attackers, both wearing hoodies and covering their faces, were said to have stormed into the establishment at around 9:30 pm armed with a machete and a sabre. The pair immediately attacked the victim, cutting at his scalp as well as cutting off one of his hands and his arm.

The 35-year-old victim, who is also a member of Paris’s Sri Lankan community, is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital as a result of the attack.

A source within the police force has claimed that the motive for the brutal attack is likely related to settling scores within the community.

