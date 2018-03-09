One killed in motor cycle- car accident in Puttalam

One person was killed in a motor cycle- car accident that took place off Kurunegala - Puttalam road yesterday (08).

The motorcyclist who was admitted to Nikarawetiya hospital in severe condition succumbed to his injuries, hospital reports claimed.

He was identified as a 44-year-old residing in Puttalam.

The driver of the car was arrested in connection with accident and further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Kotawehera police.