One killed in motor cycle- car accident in Puttalam

One killed in motor cycle- car accident in Puttalam

March 9, 2018   12:06 pm

By Manushi Silva

One person was killed in a motor cycle- car accident that took place off Kurunegala - Puttalam road yesterday (08).

The motorcyclist who was admitted to Nikarawetiya hospital in severe condition succumbed to his injuries, hospital reports claimed.

He was identified as a 44-year-old residing in Puttalam.  

The driver of the car was arrested in connection with accident and further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Kotawehera police. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories