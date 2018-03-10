Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he intervened and fulfilled a duty which the government should rightly do, at this time of discord among communities.

He made these comments while speaking to reporters following a discussion with Buddhist, Muslim and Hindu religious leaders in Kandy this morning, regarding the tense situation which had prevailed in the area.

Rajapaksa said that he participated in the discussion due to a request from the Muslim community and that he played a mediatory role in what he described as a fruitful discussion.

He stated that the importance for the Muslim people to remain patient at this moment just as same as the Sinhalese people was discussed.

However, Rajapaksa charged that the government is responsible for the situation which arose and that the police did not have the ability to take decisions.

The former President further called on all communities in the country to act peacefully and with patience.