Schools in Kandy District to reopen on Monday

March 9, 2018   03:59 pm

By Manushi Silva

All government schools in Kandy Administrative District will reopen on Monday (March 12),  said Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayke.
 
Speaking to Ada Derana, the Chief Minister said that the decision was taken while considering the peaceful situation which prevails in Kandy Administrative District at present.

All government schools in the Kandy administrative district were closed on March 7 owing to the prevailing unrest in parts of the district. 
 

