The Broadcasters’ Guild of Sri Lanka says that country’s electronic media stands together in the decision to act responsibly in the current situations and to ‘douse the fires’ of ethnic hatred purported by very few, instead of fanning the flames.

Secretary of the guild and Deputy Chairman of TV Derana Mr. Laksiri Wickramage stated that they want to get together and do whatever possible to make sure that this kind of thing will not happen again in the future.

“We want to tell everybody that the traditional electronic media - not the social media of this country- is together and we want to act responsibly in situations like this,” he said, speaking at press conference at the Govt. Information Department today (9).



He stated that although the conference is a little too late they have got together and decided “not to fan the flames, but to douse the fires of ethnic hatred” which is purported by very few people on either side. “But it’s the majority that will suffer.”

“So we want to get together and do whatever is possible even in the future to make sure that this kind of thing will not happen again,” he stressed.