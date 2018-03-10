-

TV Derana picked up the top awards for “People’s Television Channel of the Year” and “People’s Youth Choice – Television Channel of the Year” at SLIM – Nielsen People’s Awards 2018.

Meanwhile “Sidu” which is telecasted on TV Derana was named ‘People’s Teledrama of the Year’ for the second consecutive year.

The awards ceremony, one of the most awaited marketing events of the year, is being held for the 12th year at Waters Edge today (9).

The SLIM – Nielsen People’s Award is an annual event and an initiative of the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), the national body of marketing, and the Nielsen Company, the largest research company in Sri Lanka to identify and acknowledge brands and personalities that have made a profound impression upon the people in Sri Lanka.

The winners and nominees of each of the 45 award categories are selected based on the findings of a survey conducted by Nielsen across all 25 districts and nine provinces in Sri Lanka.

The awards include categories such as, the People’s Brand of the Year, FMCG Brand of the Year, Household Care Brand of the Year, Beverage Brand of the Year, Food Brand of the Year, Television Channel of the Year, Advertisement of the Year, Film of the Year, Television Program of the Year, Male and Female Singers of the Year, Actor and Actress of the Year, Sports Person of the Year, and Youth Brand of the Year.

Year 2018 has also seen the addition of the new Fashion and FMCG Retailer Categories.

It is a much-awaited awards program among marketers and brand custodians, which reveals the true place of a brand/organization.