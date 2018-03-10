Pakistan, Sri Lanka need to revive SAARC forum: PM Abbasi

-

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka need to work together to revive the SAARC forum as a vibrant platform for regional cooperation.

Speaking to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Major General (R) L.K. Jayanath C. Perera, he said that both the countries enjoy friendly relations in all areas and stressed that it needs to be further strengthened.

The PM also conveyed his warm regards to the leadership of Sri Lanka. The high commissioner thanked the government of Pakistan for facilitating Buddhists who travel to Pakistan for religious pilgrimage.

He conveyed the Sri Lankan government’s request for providing the ‘Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha’ which would be showcased during the ‘Vesak Festival’ in Sri Lanka.

The high commissioner also expressed the Sri Lankan government’s gratitude for the prompt provision of fertilizers by Pakistan.

Source: Pakistan Today

-Agencies