A peaceful environment has been established in the country by now - President

March 10, 2018   10:01 am

By Manushi Silva

President Maithripala Sirisena said that a peaceful environment has been established in the country by now.

The President made this statement during a meeting held with Foreign Ambassadors at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (09).

The chaotic situation that prevailed in the country has been suppressed by now, Sirisena pointed out.

The President has instructed the Police and relevant authorities to arrest and prosecute the persons who were responsible for creating aggression in certain parts of the Kandy district.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and a number of Senior Ministers also participated in the discussion, the Presidential Media Unit reported.

