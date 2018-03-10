President to appoint three-member committee to probe incidents in Kandy

March 10, 2018   10:28 am

By Manushi Silva

President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to appoint a three-member committee to probe the incidents in Kandy.

Accordingly, a panel of retired judges has been appointed to the committee. 

The committee will investigate into the reasons for this aggression including the violation of law and order, the damage to the lives and property, whether a conspiracy is behind the incident, the actions taken by authorities to suppress the incident and the steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. 

