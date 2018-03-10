Compactor vehicles for Western Province Local Govt. bodies

- PMD

A program to provide compactor vehicles to local government bodies in the Western Province was commenced with the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Independence Square in Colombo.



A total of 29 compactor vehicles valued at Rs. 393 million were handed over to 22 local government institutions. They were handed over symbolically by the President.



These vehicles would be utilized for garbage disposal and 3,500 metric tons or 60% of the total waste in the country is generated in the Western Province.



The local government bodies were faced with severe difficulties in garbage clearance due to compactor vehicle shortage.



Governor of Western Province, K C Loganathan, Chief Minister Isuru Devapriya, Provincial Ministers Gamini Thilakasiri, Lalith Wanigaratne and others members were present on this occasion.