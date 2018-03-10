FB, Viber, WhatsApp and social media further blocked - TRCSL

The temporary suspensions imposed on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Viber has still not lifted said Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) chairman.

Social media sites and messaging platforms including Facebook, Viber and WhatsApp were temporary blocked in the country on March 07, considering the current situation.

TRCSL said that the decision was taken following a request made by Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile the TRC had previously instructed internet service providers to restrain internet access in the Kandy District.

Service providers say that based on the instructions of the TRC, internet access (4G/3G) in the Kandy District has been restrained until further notice.

As a result, they say, that their customers in Kandy will not have access to the internet on mobile networks.