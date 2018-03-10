FB, Viber, WhatsApp and social media further blocked - TRCSL

FB, Viber, WhatsApp and social media further blocked - TRCSL

March 10, 2018   02:38 pm

By Manushi Silva

The temporary suspensions imposed on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Viber has still not lifted said Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) chairman.

Social media sites and messaging platforms including Facebook, Viber and WhatsApp were temporary blocked in the country on March 07, considering the current situation.

TRCSL said that the decision was taken following a request made by Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile the TRC had previously instructed internet service providers to restrain internet access in the Kandy District. 

Service providers say that based on the instructions of the TRC, internet access (4G/3G) in the Kandy District has been restrained until further notice.

As a result, they say, that their customers in Kandy will not have access to the internet on mobile networks. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories