Southern PC member and wife arrested over assault of bus driver remanded

March 10, 2018   04:29 pm

By Manushi Silva

Southern Provincial Councilor M.K.Kasun and his wife were remanded till 13, by Kaduwela Magistrate today (10) for assaulting a private bus driver at Koswatte yesterday (09).

They were arrested by the Thalangama Police yesterday, after the duo assaulted a bus driver who was driving a Route 177 bus that plies between Kaduwela and Kollupitiya.

The Provincial councilor and his wife have stopped the bus at the Talangama-Koswatte junction and have assaulted the driver.

The incident was captured on camera by a person in a bus at the Talangama-Koswatte junction.

The video shows Kasun attacking the bus driver along with his wife who is seen brandishing a pistol and threatening the victim.

The reason for the assault has not yet been ascertained.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Thalangama Police. 

