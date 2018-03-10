Prime Minister visits affected in Kandy

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited Kandy today (10) to observe the situation and the damages to the residences and businesses in the aftermath of violence that sparked off in the in Kandy Administrative district.

The PM arrived in Digana at 7 am today, Ada Derana correspondent reported.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Public Enterprise and Kandy Development Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Urban Development, Water Supply, and Drainage Minister Rauff Hakeem, Post and Postal Services Minister A.H.M. Haleem,Chief Minister of Central Province Sarath Ekanayake, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr.M.R.Lateef also accompanied PM in the tour to meet the people affected by the violence in the last few days.

Wickremesinghe observed the damaged property in Kengalla and Akurana and attended a special discussion of Kandy Defense Committee held at Kandy District Secretariat afterwards, Ada Derana correspondent reported.

Meanwhile, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya led a group of party leaders of all political parties in parliament representing all communities, religious leaders and people’s representatives in Kandy district to meet the people affected by the violence in the last few days.

The group met with the Buddhist Chief Prelates of Malwatta and Asgiri chapters and afterwards with the Muslim religious leaders at the main Mosques in the Kandy City. The group also met with the Hindu religious leaders and community leaders at the Central Provincial Governor’s office.



The group also held a special discussion with the security forces chiefs prior to visiting the affected towns to meet the people affected by the violence.

Meanwhile security forces have been further deployed in the Kandy Police Division as normalcy was returning fast after the unrest that was raging in Kandy recently. In addition to the police, the Police Special Task Force, the Army and the Navy have been deployed in the area to ensure the safety of all civilians and property.